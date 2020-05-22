Advanced search

Pupils design hair styles for Weston teachers

PUBLISHED: 16:48 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:48 22 May 2020

Milton Park teachers with their impressive new hair styles designed by pupils.

Brave teachers from a Weston school let their pupils design new hair styles for them to raise money for the NHS.

The winning designs.The winning designs.

Dixie Atkins, Paul Gibbs and Luke Hingston from Milton Park Primary School have all created different hair styles which the children have designed for them.

The teachers launched the competition through the school’s Facebook page, asking children to post their designs in aid of the #We Appreciate You campaign.

Milton Park Primary School is part of the Extend Learning Academies Trust which is promoting the #We Appreciate You campaign to thank NHS staff and key workers who are risking their lives to help others during the pandemic.

Staff and children at the school dressed up as key workers to thank the huge number of people in North Somerset who are working to provide vital services.

Teachers dressed up as key workers to show their appreciation for front-line staff.Teachers dressed up as key workers to show their appreciation for front-line staff.

Headteacher Katharine Jordan said: “Mr Gibbs, Mr Hingston and Miss Atkins wanted to take it further and asked pupils to design some amazing hairstyles form them. The results were fabulous. “We want to thank all key workers during this time and staff for their continued support in the community.”

Staff at the school are continuously keeping in contact with families through their website and Facebook pages and contacting parents to offer support.

As well as remaining open for the parents of key workers and vulnerable children, staff have been working closely with Magic Breakfast and the Foodbank to support families to deliver food. Mrs Jordan said: “The whole school community has been amazing and can’t do enough to support our children and families.

“We have had so many pictures of families and children working at home it has been an absolute delight.”

Staff are providing pupils with work on a daily basis, and signposting families to online learning.

Teachers have been contacting families at home to find out what children have been up to and ensure they have the support they need.

The reception team has also been in touch with new pupils who are due to start school in September, and staff are coming up with new ways to introduce children to Milton Park.

The s choo has raised £350 for NHS Charities Together so far. To donate to the cause, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lee-molland

