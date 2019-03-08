Pupils ask dog owners to pick up mess near school

Ashcombe Primary School pupils with the posters they have made to encourage people to bag and bin dog poo. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Children from a Weston-super-Mare school have designed posters and installed plastic bags to encourage people to pick up after their dogs.

Year one children from Ashcombe Primary School are on a mission to improve the streets around Earlham Grove.

Headteacher John Clark said: "They had noticed that there are increasing amounts of dog mess on the pavements and approaches to school and became keen to find a solution to the problem.

"The children started out by surveying and mapping the extent of the problem around school, producing maps of the worst affected areas and from this they worked out the best places to site bins for the general public."

The children discovered 93 hotspots for dog mess in Earlham Grove.

North Somerset Council has no extra funds to provide more bins, so pupils have set up stations where dog owners can help themselves to bags to take away any mess their pets make.