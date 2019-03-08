Pupils treated to school trip for good behaviour

Children from a Weston school were treated to a trip to Puxton Park to reward them for their good behaviour and attitude.

Windwhistle School children who have won golden merit points. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Windwhistle School children who have won golden merit points. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pupils from Windwhistle Primary School earn merits for their excellent behaviour in school.

For 30 merits, children receive a bronze award and an extra play time with fellow winners.When they reach 90 merits they earn a prize from their class award box.

Pupils can go on to achieve three silver awards, which means they have reached the coveted gold prize. This is celebrated with an assembly, a gold badge and card and a school trip.

Headteacher Lyn Hunt said: "We recognise it is vital for children to be able to take responsibility for how they conduct themselves and the merit system works very effectively to support this.

"We are very proud of the way children demonstrate a positive attitude to their learning and show respect for everyone in the school community."