Broadoak Academy appoints student leaderership team

The student leadership team at Broadoak Academy. Archant

A Weston school has chosen its student leaders who will act as role models for their peers.

Broadoak Academy's new leadership team will support younger pupils and carry out lunch time duties.

A school spokesman said: "We are delighted to introduce our new student leadership team for 2019-20.

"The prefects have begun undertaking their duties this term around the school, supporting and leading tutor sessions for year seven, taking up break and lunchtime duties in the year seven and eight wings and holding their weekly meetings.

"They have an important year ahead, supporting themselves and their fellow peers, supporting the younger year groups, as well as balancing their own GCSE studies and have made an impressive start this term with regards to managing their workload.

"We are certainly very proud of them and very much look forward to working with them throughout the year ahead."