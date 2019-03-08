Advanced search

Family fun at school's summer fair

PUBLISHED: 13:00 12 July 2019

Teacher Mr Nicholls getting a soaking in the stocks at Milton Park Primary School fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Teacher Mr Nicholls getting a soaking in the stocks at Milton Park Primary School fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Sumo wrestling, disc golf, wellie wanging and penalty shoot-outs kept families entertained at a school summer fair.

Frisby golf at Milton Park Primary School fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONFrisby golf at Milton Park Primary School fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Milton Park Primary School took over Ewart Road field for a sports day, followed by a family picnic and fair to raise money for school funds.

Mendip Snowsport Centre set up a disc golf course for youngsters, while daring pupils threw wet sponges at their teachers in the stocks.

Children donned sumo suits to wrestle with friends and Weston Football Academy challenged people to win a ball by scoring a goal.

The Disco Queen provided music and Sav's Super Whippy served up delicious cold treats to fair-goers on July 4.

Milton Park Primary School fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMilton Park Primary School fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The fair was organised by the Friends of Milton Park Primary School.

Its spokeman said: "It couldn't have been a better day. Pupils, families and teachers came together with a fantastic community spirit and enjoyed a sunny afternoon together having fun while raising funds for the school."

Milton Park Primary School fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMilton Park Primary School fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Milton Park Primary School fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMilton Park Primary School fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The wellie throwing competition at Milton Park Primary School fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTONThe wellie throwing competition at Milton Park Primary School fair. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

