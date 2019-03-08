Family fun at school's summer fair
PUBLISHED: 13:00 12 July 2019
Archant
Sumo wrestling, disc golf, wellie wanging and penalty shoot-outs kept families entertained at a school summer fair.
Milton Park Primary School took over Ewart Road field for a sports day, followed by a family picnic and fair to raise money for school funds.
Mendip Snowsport Centre set up a disc golf course for youngsters, while daring pupils threw wet sponges at their teachers in the stocks.
Children donned sumo suits to wrestle with friends and Weston Football Academy challenged people to win a ball by scoring a goal.
The Disco Queen provided music and Sav's Super Whippy served up delicious cold treats to fair-goers on July 4.
The fair was organised by the Friends of Milton Park Primary School.
Its spokeman said: "It couldn't have been a better day. Pupils, families and teachers came together with a fantastic community spirit and enjoyed a sunny afternoon together having fun while raising funds for the school."