Advanced search

School children visit their new school building in Locking Parklands

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 November 2019

Primary school pupils visit their new school

Primary school pupils visit their new school

Archant

Pupils from a village primary school paid a visit to their permanent school building site last week.

Parklands Educate Together Primary pupilsParklands Educate Together Primary pupils

The pupils of Parklands Educate Together Primary, in McCrae Road, have been using a temporary accommodation on the Locking Parklands development since opening in September 2018.

Willmott Dixon, the building contractors, showed the children around the school building - which is set to finish in June 2020.

The school currently has 56 pupils in year two, year one, reception and preschool.

Steve Davis, headteacher said: "The children can't wait to move in next summer and settle in to their fantastic new home.

Parklands Educate Together Primary visited their new school siteParklands Educate Together Primary visited their new school site

"The children and staff were so impressed and the word 'Wow!' was heard on many occasions."

For more information about the school, contact, Steve Davis on 01934 404555 or info@parklandset.org.uk

Most Read

New pub and kitchen opens in Weston town centre

Opening of the Fork 'n' Ale pub, Rich Frost, Sean Cummings, Andy Bidmead and Dave Turner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Free parking at two Weston car parks in run up to Christmas

Parking fines will not be dished out in North Somerset or Sedgemoor car parks at weekends in the run up to Christmas. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fish and chip shop to close in Weston

Catch fish and chip shop, in Weston.Picture: Google Street View

Childminder denies assaulting girl in her care

Bristol Crown Court

Firework displays

Firework rockets flying into the air and bursting into gold orange and purple breaks lighting up the night sky. Celebration display background. 3D illustration

Most Read

New pub and kitchen opens in Weston town centre

Opening of the Fork 'n' Ale pub, Rich Frost, Sean Cummings, Andy Bidmead and Dave Turner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Free parking at two Weston car parks in run up to Christmas

Parking fines will not be dished out in North Somerset or Sedgemoor car parks at weekends in the run up to Christmas. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fish and chip shop to close in Weston

Catch fish and chip shop, in Weston.Picture: Google Street View

Childminder denies assaulting girl in her care

Bristol Crown Court

Firework displays

Firework rockets flying into the air and bursting into gold orange and purple breaks lighting up the night sky. Celebration display background. 3D illustration

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Banwell bypass finally gets green light as council receives £97m in Government funding

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

Rugby: Winscombe 3 Midsomer Norton 31

Chris Aske attacks for Winscombe against Midsomer Norton (pic John Podpadec)

Childminder denies assaulting girl in her care

Bristol Crown Court

School children visit their new school building in Locking Parklands

Primary school pupils visit their new school

New pub and kitchen opens in Weston town centre

Opening of the Fork 'n' Ale pub, Rich Frost, Sean Cummings, Andy Bidmead and Dave Turner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists