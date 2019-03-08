School children visit their new school building in Locking Parklands

Primary school pupils visit their new school Archant

Pupils from a village primary school paid a visit to their permanent school building site last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Parklands Educate Together Primary pupils Parklands Educate Together Primary pupils

The pupils of Parklands Educate Together Primary, in McCrae Road, have been using a temporary accommodation on the Locking Parklands development since opening in September 2018.

Willmott Dixon, the building contractors, showed the children around the school building - which is set to finish in June 2020.

The school currently has 56 pupils in year two, year one, reception and preschool.

Steve Davis, headteacher said: "The children can't wait to move in next summer and settle in to their fantastic new home.

Parklands Educate Together Primary visited their new school site Parklands Educate Together Primary visited their new school site

"The children and staff were so impressed and the word 'Wow!' was heard on many occasions."

For more information about the school, contact, Steve Davis on 01934 404555 or info@parklandset.org.uk