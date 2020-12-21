News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston school praised for supporting families during challenging year

Vicky Angear

Published: 9:00 AM December 21, 2020   
Milton Park Primary School teachers with bacon rolls

Staff from Milton Park Primary School have been praised for the huge amount of support they have offered to parents this year. - Credit: Milton Park Primary School

Parents have praised staff from a Weston school for going ‘above and beyond’ to support pupils during the pandemic. 

Milton Park Primary School has been a lifeline to families, with regular calls during lockdowns and support for homeschooling.

With the usual Christmas plays and celebrations cancelled, the staff also put on a host activities to help children get into the festive spirit.

Christmas decorations

Children made Christmas decorations. - Credit: Milton Park Primary School

The school, in Milton Park Road, held a Christmas jumper day, a party lunch and all pupils took part in a 12 days of Christmas song which was turned into a video for parents. 

Santa message

Friends of Milton Park Primary organised a call from Santa. - Credit: Milton Park Primary School

The Friends of Milton Park Primary School organised a virtual call with Santa, who gave out presents and candy sticks to all pupils. 

Snow storm in Milton playground

Pupils were treated to a 'snow storm' in the playground. - Credit: Milton Park Primary School

Other season activities included a ‘snow storm’, a virtual nativity, making Christingles and decorations, advent calendar treats each day and festive competitions. 

Pupil with Christmas picture

Pupils took part in Christmas art competitions - Credit: Milton Park Primary School

Carrie Parker, whose children Tobi-Ray and Cai-Owen Rogers attend the school, said: “I'm so proud my kids go there. 

“They have gone above and beyond to make sure the children have what they need and that we parents are surviving. I just don't think they get enough appreciation for what they do, they are simply amazing.” 


