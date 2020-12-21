Weston school praised for supporting families during challenging year

Published: 9:00 AM December 21, 2020

Staff from Milton Park Primary School have been praised for the huge amount of support they have offered to parents this year. - Credit: Milton Park Primary School

Parents have praised staff from a Weston school for going ‘above and beyond’ to support pupils during the pandemic.

Milton Park Primary School has been a lifeline to families, with regular calls during lockdowns and support for homeschooling.

With the usual Christmas plays and celebrations cancelled, the staff also put on a host activities to help children get into the festive spirit.

Children made Christmas decorations. - Credit: Milton Park Primary School

The school, in Milton Park Road, held a Christmas jumper day, a party lunch and all pupils took part in a 12 days of Christmas song which was turned into a video for parents.

Friends of Milton Park Primary organised a call from Santa. - Credit: Milton Park Primary School

The Friends of Milton Park Primary School organised a virtual call with Santa, who gave out presents and candy sticks to all pupils.

Pupils were treated to a 'snow storm' in the playground. - Credit: Milton Park Primary School

Other season activities included a ‘snow storm’, a virtual nativity, making Christingles and decorations, advent calendar treats each day and festive competitions.

Pupils took part in Christmas art competitions - Credit: Milton Park Primary School

Carrie Parker, whose children Tobi-Ray and Cai-Owen Rogers attend the school, said: “I'm so proud my kids go there.

“They have gone above and beyond to make sure the children have what they need and that we parents are surviving. I just don't think they get enough appreciation for what they do, they are simply amazing.”



