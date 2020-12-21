Weston school praised for supporting families during challenging year
- Credit: Milton Park Primary School
Parents have praised staff from a Weston school for going ‘above and beyond’ to support pupils during the pandemic.
Milton Park Primary School has been a lifeline to families, with regular calls during lockdowns and support for homeschooling.
With the usual Christmas plays and celebrations cancelled, the staff also put on a host activities to help children get into the festive spirit.
The school, in Milton Park Road, held a Christmas jumper day, a party lunch and all pupils took part in a 12 days of Christmas song which was turned into a video for parents.
The Friends of Milton Park Primary School organised a virtual call with Santa, who gave out presents and candy sticks to all pupils.
Other season activities included a ‘snow storm’, a virtual nativity, making Christingles and decorations, advent calendar treats each day and festive competitions.
Carrie Parker, whose children Tobi-Ray and Cai-Owen Rogers attend the school, said: “I'm so proud my kids go there.
“They have gone above and beyond to make sure the children have what they need and that we parents are surviving. I just don't think they get enough appreciation for what they do, they are simply amazing.”