School's festive walk to raise funds for games area
- Credit: Ashcombe Primary School
Staff and pupils from Weston have walked hundreds of miles around their school in a North Pole challenge to raise money for a new games area.
Throughout November the 630 children from Aschombe Primary School walked 2,665 miles, collectively, to cover the distance from the UK to the North Pole, raising £520 towards a multi-use games area (MUGA).
The children kept in their class bubbles to undertake the challenge and staff covered the trail with fun facts about the North Pole.
There were also prizes to win for the class in each year group which covered the most miles.
Gemma Milsom, co chair of Ashcombe Friends Association, the school’s PTA, said: “The children have done absolutely amazing and have been very positive about their laps around the school in their class bubbles and enjoying the competition between classes and year groups.
"We have had naughty elves magically appear every day in different locations this week for the children to enjoy and it has created some excitement and Christmas cheer which has been lovely to see.”
Most Read
- 1 Grand Pier's future uncertain as Weston enters tier 3
- 2 Sewage emissions report reveals Weston affected by at least 93 sewage spills in the past year
- 3 North Somerset could join WECA - but faces a four-year wait
- 4 Cash and necklaces stolen in Weston-super-Mare burglary
- 5 North Somerset to move into tier 3 after end of nationwide lockdown
- 6 Temporary traffic lights set to be installed in main road for three weeks
- 7 Christmas lights display for Weston Hospicecare
- 8 Weston-super-Mare duo sentenced for drug offences
- 9 New leadership team for charity
- 10 MPs brand placing North Somerset into tier 3 restrictions 'not right' and 'illogical'