School's festive walk to raise funds for games area

Published: 1:00 PM December 1, 2020

Children from Ashcombe Primary School taking part in the Walk to the North Pole challenge. - Credit: Ashcombe Primary School

Staff and pupils from Weston have walked hundreds of miles around their school in a North Pole challenge to raise money for a new games area.

Pupils taking part in the sponsored walk. - Credit: Ashcombe Primary School

Throughout November the 630 children from Aschombe Primary School walked 2,665 miles, collectively, to cover the distance from the UK to the North Pole, raising £520 towards a multi-use games area (MUGA).

The children kept in their class bubbles to undertake the challenge and staff covered the trail with fun facts about the North Pole.

Ashcombe pupils taking part in the Walk to the North Pole challenge. - Credit: Ashcombe Primary School

There were also prizes to win for the class in each year group which covered the most miles.

Pupils taking part in the Walk to the North Pole challenge. - Credit: Ashcombe Primary School

Gemma Milsom, co chair of Ashcombe Friends Association, the school’s PTA, said: “The children have done absolutely amazing and have been very positive about their laps around the school in their class bubbles and enjoying the competition between classes and year groups.

The school held a Walk to the North Pole challenge to raise money for a new games area. - Credit: Ashcombe Primary School

"We have had naughty elves magically appear every day in different locations this week for the children to enjoy and it has created some excitement and Christmas cheer which has been lovely to see.”





The Walk to the North pole trail at Ashcombe Primary School. - Credit: Ashcombe Primary School



