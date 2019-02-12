Half-term fun at Weston Football Club

Football fun day on the 3G pitch at Weston FC/Woodspring Stadium. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Sport-mad youngsters enjoyed a fun half-term break by showcasing their skills football holiday club.

Weston Football Club’s charity arm, Seagulls In The Community, hosted a series of fun days over the school break – giving kids the chance to don their favourite football shirts and enjoy a kick around with pals.

The youngsters were given expert tips and training by the club’s coaches, before taking part in games and skill challenges.

A club spokesman said: “We were delighted to once again open the doors of the Optima Stadium to kids over the school break.

“They always have a great time at our holiday clubs.

“It’s great fun for everyone and what better way to spend your half-term than playing football?”

The club has more holiday clubs planned for upcoming school breaks.

It has recently agreed to a deal with Optima Care Partnership to change the name of its ground from the Woodspring Stadium.

For more information, log on to www.facebook.com/seagullsinthecommunity