Half-term fun at Weston Football Club
PUBLISHED: 13:00 24 February 2019
Archant
Sport-mad youngsters enjoyed a fun half-term break by showcasing their skills football holiday club.
Weston Football Club’s charity arm, Seagulls In The Community, hosted a series of fun days over the school break – giving kids the chance to don their favourite football shirts and enjoy a kick around with pals.
The youngsters were given expert tips and training by the club’s coaches, before taking part in games and skill challenges.
A club spokesman said: “We were delighted to once again open the doors of the Optima Stadium to kids over the school break.
“They always have a great time at our holiday clubs.
“It’s great fun for everyone and what better way to spend your half-term than playing football?”
The club has more holiday clubs planned for upcoming school breaks.
It has recently agreed to a deal with Optima Care Partnership to change the name of its ground from the Woodspring Stadium.
For more information, log on to www.facebook.com/seagullsinthecommunity