Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Half-term fun at Weston Football Club

PUBLISHED: 13:00 24 February 2019

Football fun day on the 3G pitch at Weston FC/Woodspring Stadium. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Football fun day on the 3G pitch at Weston FC/Woodspring Stadium. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Sport-mad youngsters enjoyed a fun half-term break by showcasing their skills football holiday club.

Football fun day on the 3G pitch at Weston FC/Woodspring Stadium. Picture: MARK ATHERTONFootball fun day on the 3G pitch at Weston FC/Woodspring Stadium. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Football Club’s charity arm, Seagulls In The Community, hosted a series of fun days over the school break – giving kids the chance to don their favourite football shirts and enjoy a kick around with pals.

The youngsters were given expert tips and training by the club’s coaches, before taking part in games and skill challenges.

A club spokesman said: “We were delighted to once again open the doors of the Optima Stadium to kids over the school break.

“They always have a great time at our holiday clubs.

Football fun day on the 3G pitch at Weston FC/Woodspring Stadium. Picture: MARK ATHERTONFootball fun day on the 3G pitch at Weston FC/Woodspring Stadium. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

“It’s great fun for everyone and what better way to spend your half-term than playing football?”

The club has more holiday clubs planned for upcoming school breaks.

It has recently agreed to a deal with Optima Care Partnership to change the name of its ground from the Woodspring Stadium.

For more information, log on to www.facebook.com/seagullsinthecommunity

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man jailed for raping woman in her own bed

Mitchell Reader received a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Man taken to hospital after A370 crash

A man has been taken to hospital following the accident. Picture: Google Maps

‘Injuries’ at Pontins after roof collapses

Paramedics outside Pontins. Picture: Mark Atherton

SLIDERS: How has Weston-super-Mare changed in the past 50 years?

The Winter Gardens 50 years ago.

Woman ‘traumatised’ after racial attack in Weston-super-Mare

Dragon Inn - Meadow Street

Most Read

Mum-of-three ‘upset’ after mistake left her believing she was days away from new council house

Hayley Rice with her three children. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Two people evacuated from farmhouse as 60 firefighters battle thatch blaze

The thatch fire at Mundham. Photo: Sabrina Johnson

City road to be closed for three days for £83,000 resurfacing work

Norfolk County Council said Waterworks Road in Norwich will be closed to all through traffic from Monday, March 18. Photo: Google

Suspected drink driver arrested after flipping car in residential street

A suspected drink driver has been arrested after crashing his car in Wisbech. Photo: Fenland Police

City’s first ‘rage room’ allows people to let off steam by destroying things

The rage room will be located within a former gospel hall on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Has the redevelopment of Weston’s Dolphin Square been a success?

Dolphin Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Church tranforms villagers lives with revolutionary toilets

A team of volunteers from Holy Trinity Church in Weston-super-mare dug biogas toilets at villages in Nepal

Half-term fun at Weston Football Club

Football fun day on the 3G pitch at Weston FC/Woodspring Stadium. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bench presented to Cheddar Parish Council chairman

A bench was presented to Cheddar Parish Council. Picture: Cheddar Vale Lions Club

Passerby stopped fire in Axbridge hotel from turning into disaster

The Oakhouse Hotel in Axbridge. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists