Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

PICTURES: Influx of visitors enjoy Weston Museum's Festival Of Archeology

PUBLISHED: 17:08 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 25 July 2019

Festival of Archaeology at Weston Museum, visitors looking at artifacts with the friends of the museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Festival of Archaeology at Weston Museum, visitors looking at artifacts with the friends of the museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Families learnt about ancient practices and artefacts at Weston Museum's archaeology festival.

Festival of Archaeology at Weston Museum, members of Weston-super-Mare Archaeological and Natural History Society. Picture: MARK ATHERTONFestival of Archaeology at Weston Museum, members of Weston-super-Mare Archaeological and Natural History Society. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Children discovered the primitive ways of making fire and people sifted through years of Weston history.

Visitor services manager for Weston Museum, Matthew Hardy, said: "The festival was fantastic and very well attended.

"Ideas for next year are still up in the air, but the museum is considering extending the festival's length so more groups can get involved, including those from Portishead and Clevedon."

Clubs including Worle History Group and Weston Archaeological And Natural History Society attended the festival.

Learn ancient ways of making fire at Weston Museum's Festival of Archaeology. Picture: MARK ATHERTONLearn ancient ways of making fire at Weston Museum's Festival of Archaeology. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Matthew said: "The event is run to raise awareness of Weston and the surrounding area's history and archaeology, and to make the information accessible to all through the free festival."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

BBC Radio 1 presenters spotted in Weston

Nick Grimshaw (left) and Greg James (right) were found in Weston's Grand Pier. Picture: Grand Pier

Four-vehicle crash on M5 causing delays

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

Met issues thunderstorm warning for North Somerset

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms. Picture: Timmay Curtis

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

More than £1million in NHS funding given to struggling Weston GP surgery

Graham Road surgery. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

BBC Radio 1 presenters spotted in Weston

Nick Grimshaw (left) and Greg James (right) were found in Weston's Grand Pier. Picture: Grand Pier

Four-vehicle crash on M5 causing delays

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

Met issues thunderstorm warning for North Somerset

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms. Picture: Timmay Curtis

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

More than £1million in NHS funding given to struggling Weston GP surgery

Graham Road surgery. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Worlebury’s Matt makes his mark with championship double, as seniors also cheer

Worlebury's Matt Blackman celebrates his success at Weston

Speedway: Birmingham 43 Somerset Rebels 47

Chris Harris leading the way (pic Colin Burnett)

More medal success for Splitz Gymnastics Club

Splitz Gymnastics Club members celebrate

Weston’s Ethan Nairne gets call-up to represent Great Britain in Youth Olympics

Ethan Nairne Youth Olympic Letter confirming his place in Azerbaijan.

Tennis: Cheddar youngster inspired by Wimbledon champion

Cheddar's Sam Sherwood-Dawson gets the autograph of Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists