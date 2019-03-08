PICTURES: Influx of visitors enjoy Weston Museum's Festival Of Archeology

Families learnt about ancient practices and artefacts at Weston Museum's archaeology festival.

Children discovered the primitive ways of making fire and people sifted through years of Weston history.

Visitor services manager for Weston Museum, Matthew Hardy, said: "The festival was fantastic and very well attended.

"Ideas for next year are still up in the air, but the museum is considering extending the festival's length so more groups can get involved, including those from Portishead and Clevedon."

Clubs including Worle History Group and Weston Archaeological And Natural History Society attended the festival.

Matthew said: "The event is run to raise awareness of Weston and the surrounding area's history and archaeology, and to make the information accessible to all through the free festival."