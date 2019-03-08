Pupils awarded for efforts durinng lessons

Windwhistle School teachers nominated children to receive special awards for always trying their best and working hard throughout the year. Pictured with the winners are Nabeel Uddin from Chutney's Indian Takeaway, who sponsor the trophies and overall winner's shield, deputy mayor James Clayton and deputy head teacher Perry Martin. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Dedicated children from a Weston school were presented with awards for their hard work throughout the year.

Teachers from Windwhistle Primary School nominated pupils they believed had tried their best over the past school year.

Each pupil was presented with an award for their efforts thanks to Chutneys Indian takeaway, in Aller Parade, which sponsored the trophies.

Deputy mayor, Councillor James Clayton, presented the trophies to the children, along with a shield to the overall winner.

Perry Martin, deputy headteacher, said: "Teachers nominated children to receive special awards for always trying their best and working hard throughout the year.

"Windwhistle would like to give a big thank you to Chutneys Indian takeaway for sponsoring trophies for all the nominated children and shield for the overall winner."