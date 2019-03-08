Weston school to change name after joining academy trust

A Weston school has been taken under the wing of a growing multi-academy trust (MAT).

Broadoak Mathematics and Computing College is set to join the Cabot Learning Federation (CLF) on July 8.

The decision comes after the school's governing body carried out a process of identifying a potential trust which it would like to join.

It was felt that the school and trust were a good fit for each other and the move has been approved by the Regional Schools Commissioner for the South West.

The school has changed its name to Broadoak Academy following the step.

The academy will join the CLF's North Somerset cluster of schools which includes Hans Price Academy, Herons Moor Academy and Haywood Village Academy.

Broadoak's headteacher Kathleen McGillycuddy said: "We are delighted to have made the choice to join with the Cabot Learning Federation.

"The opportunities for our young people and our whole community going forward is enormous.

"It is another significant step in Broadoak's journey towards excellence."

North Somerset Enterprise and Technology College (NSETC) announced it would also come onboard in May.

The college, which offers a provision for 14-19-year-olds, also joined officially this month with plans to be transformed into a mainstream secondary school in September 2020 admitting pupils from year seven.

The addition of NSETC came after its previous MAT, the Inspirational Futures Trust which was sponsored by Weston College, collapsed.

CLF chief executive Steve Taylor said: "When I met the academy governors, they were extremely positive about their choice to pursue a relationship with us.

"They have spent the past two years investing in an in-depth and rigorous process of research and investigation and feel their values are a good fit."

The CLF has existed for the past 10 years and was first developed from a small Bristol-based secondary education partnership.

It has grown to amass more than 20 different entities, serving the educational needs of 9,300 children from three to 19 years old.

It employs around 1,750 people in a range of roles.