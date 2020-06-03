School staff supporting families in lockdown

Mendip Green Primary School headteacher James Oakley deliving a certificate to a pupil during lockdown. Archant

Schools in Weston have praised staff for their dedication during the lockdown and thanked businesses for donating food for pupils.

Staff from ELAN have been dressing as key workers to how their support. Staff from ELAN have been dressing as key workers to how their support.

Extend Learning Academies Network (ELAN) has kept its eight schools open since the lockdown on March 20 to make school life as normal as possible for the children of key workers.

Statt from ELAN – which is made up of Bournville, Oldmixon, Mead Vale, Mendip Green, Milton Park, Walliscote and Windwhistle Primary Schools – have been offering fun learning opportunities for children of key workers seven days a week from 8am-6pm including bank holidays.

Staff have also been helping the hundreds of children learning at home by delivering food packages, care parcels, learning packs and cerificates of achievement.

They have kept in touch with families through phone calls, texts and social medial to support them during these unusual times.

Laura Elmont from ELAN said: “We made the decision to remain open as eight schools rather than a adopt an ELAN hub model early on in our closure planning.

“We felt that retaining the continuity and stability provided by individual schools for individual families was vital and ensured we were able to support whole communities the best that we could.

“We have been able to keep in touch with as many families as possible by operating in this way.

“Many have had safe and socially distanced person-to-person contact through the delivery of work packs, food, certificates etc.

“This is essential from a pastoral point of view. Not only for children and their families, but also for our staff too who miss the daily interaction with the school children and families too.”

Staff who have not been physically working in school have been working hard, preparing learning opportunities, videos, reading stories online and having virtual meetings.

All the schools in ELAN have also been running a #weappreciateyou campaign to celebrate and support front-line staff, with teachers dressing in different key worker outfits and raising money for NHS Charities Together.

Pupils from Milton Park Primary School were also given the chance to design new hairstyles for some of the teachers.

Laura added: “We really cannot thank all of our staff and school communities enough for all of the hard work that is going on and the messages of support we are receiving back. This really does keep us all going.

“We’d also love to be able to thank all of the coffee shops, takeaways, supermarkets, food providers for all of their generous contributions to not only our staff, but for us to share amongst our wider community too.”