Elijah, 10, recovers from serious illness weeks before Prime Minister interview

PUBLISHED: 19:00 17 September 2019

Elijah Maxwell stood with Jill Dando students and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Picture: TKASA

Elijah Maxwell stood with Jill Dando students and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Picture: TKASA

TKASA

A brave 10-year-old has interviewed Prime Minister Boris Johnson twice in two months, just weeks after fighting for his life after contracting a near-fatal infection.

Elijah Maxwell.Picture: TKASAElijah Maxwell.Picture: TKASA

Elijah Maxwell interviewed Johnson at The King Alfred School, an Academy in the summer, but contracted sepsis while on a family holiday in Italy three weeks earlier.

The infection started in his mouth and quickly spread to his face, which caused it to balloon in size.

He was rushed to an Italian hospital, and Elijah spent five nights battling for his life in intensive care.

After three months of recovery, Elijah is back to help recruit student journalists at St Anne's Church Academy Jill Dando News Centre in Hewish.

Elijah Maxwell interviews Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Picture: TKASAElijah Maxwell interviews Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Picture: TKASA

The aspiring YouTuber was part of the first Children's Lobby to interview Boris Johnson in August at 10 Downing Street.

The Prime Minister said he remembered meeting Elijah at King Alfred's, in Highbridge, earlier in the year.

Elijah, then aged nine, interviewed Boris as part of the Jill Dando News Centre, which was seen online by more than 300,000 people on Twitter.

Elijah said: "Two days after my 10th birthday I interviewed the Prime Minister for the second time.

Jill Dando students interview Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Picture: TKASAJill Dando students interview Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Picture: TKASA

"I did the same at The King Alfred School, an Academy in July, so I was shocked to be able do it again.

"We nearly missed the train by seconds from Worle after my dad's alarm didn't go off on that day.

"When we got there, Boris welcomed everyone - he looked down at me and said 'you're Elijah, I remember you' which made me feel very proud.

"I felt so cool as hardly any people get to experience what I did, I said when I walked out of Downing Street that I would be back here again."

Elijah Maxwell stood with Jill Dando students and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Picture: TKASAElijah Maxwell stood with Jill Dando students and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Picture: TKASA

Headteacher at St Anne's, Lisa Dadds, said: "Elijah is a wonderful boy, and he was so excited when he interviewed the Prime Minister.

"One of our school projects is to help pupils so they can become people of influence, and that is just what Elijah has done.

"It's been a few months of drama for Elijah, but he has settled right back into his school work and is already helping to train younger pupils at Jill Dando News Centre."

