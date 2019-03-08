‘Vibrant’ Weston community group celebrates 25th anniversary

Weston U3A 25th anniversary, music by the U3A ukulele group. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Weston group which enables its 1,400 members to learn new skills later in life has celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Weston U3A 25th anniversary, Deputy Mayor Cllr. Martin Williams cutting the cake with Deputy Mayoress Mrs Brenda Charles. U3A South West Regional Trustee Jill Nicholls, U3A National vice-chairman Hilary Jones, Weston U3A chairman Bob Charters and Weston U3A business secretary Nora Charters. Weston U3A 25th anniversary, Deputy Mayor Cllr. Martin Williams cutting the cake with Deputy Mayoress Mrs Brenda Charles. U3A South West Regional Trustee Jill Nicholls, U3A National vice-chairman Hilary Jones, Weston U3A chairman Bob Charters and Weston U3A business secretary Nora Charters.

The town’s University of the Third Age (U3A) group celebrated the landmark on March 16, with hundreds of members turning out to mark the occasion at the Boulevard United Reformed Church Hall.

The group, which first met in 1994, is tailored for people who no longer work full time, facilitating a wide range of groups on a mixture of topics including drama, astronomy and history.

Weston’s MP John Penrose attended the celebration, along with deputy mayor Martin Williams, deputy mayoress Brenda Charles and representatives from the national U3A organisation.

Weston U3A chairman Bob Charters told the Mercury the event ‘was an outstanding success’.

Weston U3A 25th anniversary, U3A National vice-chairman Hilary Jones presenting life membership to some of the founding members of Weston's U3A. Weston U3A 25th anniversary, U3A National vice-chairman Hilary Jones presenting life membership to some of the founding members of Weston's U3A.

He said: “The feedback we have had has been very heartening.

“The general consensus was it was one of the best events we have ever held. It was a bit like an old school reunion.

“It was emotional for people to meet up again.

“We had 13 founding members attend. We presented them with a lifetime membership to recognise their loyalty and support of Weston U3A.”

Weston U3A celebrating its 25th anniversary at the United Reformed Church Hall, in Waterloo Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston U3A celebrating its 25th anniversary at the United Reformed Church Hall, in Waterloo Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The group is targeted at people in the third age of life – the first two being childhood and full-time employment – but there is no lower age limit for people wishing to take part.

Mr Charters hopes more people join the group – which he believes is the second-largest of its kind in the country.

He added: “We have a vibrant community of close to 1,400 members with something like 110 active groups.

“It is a self-help organisation, and the selection of groups covers a full spectrum of subjects.

“Some meetings are quite large while some are a lot smaller.

“We have groups on things such as architecture, armchair travel, astronomy, creative writing, flower arranging and local history.

“Although it is called a university there are no formal qualifications or lectures.

“There are no classes; there are groups of like-minded people which are generally self-taught.

“There are various avenues to get involved.

“If someone wants to join they can come along to the weekly coffee morning at the Friends Meeting House, in the High Street, on Tuesdays from 10-11.15am.”