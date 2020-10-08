Advanced search

Teachers cycle 200 miles for Weston Foodbank

PUBLISHED: 09:00 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:22 08 October 2020

Teachers Andy Watts, Kevin Bowen, Mark Armstrong and Steve Holland who cycled from Land's End to Hans Price Academy to raise money for Weston Foodbank.

Archant

Four intrepid cyclists from a Weston academy pedalled from Land’s End back to their school to raise money for families in crisis.

Andy Watts, a science teacher, Kevin Bowen, a maths teacher, Mark Armstrong, head of Acer College, and Steve Holland, assistant principal and PE teacher from Hans Price Academy left Land’s End on Saturday morning and arrived back in Weston on Sunday afternoon.

They cycled 200 miles and have raised £620 so far for Weston Foodbank.

The teachers would like to say a big thank you to maths teacher Carlo Hooper, who drove the support minibus.

The team said: “We wanted to inspire students to take part in physical activity, and to raise money for this brilliant local cause which carries out amazing work to support our community.

“Hopefully this will persuade students to broaden their horizons and take on challenges, and we would like to thank students for their support via Instagram over the two days. We would also like to thank NK Sports who sponsored our kits.”

