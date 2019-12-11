Advanced search

School closed due to flu outbreak

PUBLISHED: 17:32 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:32 11 December 2019

The King Alfred School. Picture: Gareth Newnham

The King Alfred School. Picture: Gareth Newnham

Gareth Newnham

A school has been forced to close for the rest for the week due to an outbreak of flu which has infected dozens of pupils.

King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge will be closed until Monday due to the outbreak so a 'deep clean' of the facilities can take place.

A school spokesman said: "Due to the flu outbreak that we are currently facing in the community, we have made the decision to close the school on Thursday and Friday this week (12th and 13th December). This includes the postponement of our Year 10 parents evening."

"We have made this difficult decision following advice, in order to deep clean the school and take all necessary precautions."

"We anticipate that school will be open as usual on Monday."

The closure has also postponed Year 11 pupils receiving their PPE results.

Earlier this week, a letter was sent to parents advising them to keep any children with flu-like symptons at home until they have recovered to help stop the spread of the infection

Most Read

Weston pub reopens after refurbishment

Stephen Metcalf and staff of the Landing Light pub after its refurbishment. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Children launch campaign to reinstate leavers’ hoodies after sweatshirt switch

Protest by parents and children about not getting leavers' hoodies at St Martin's Primary School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Police sergeant to face trial for having sex with woman while on duty

Sgt Cocking was charged with corrupt and improper exercise of police powers and privileges.

Commuter road closes for £130k works

A commuter road will close daily until Friday.Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Weston pub reopens after refurbishment

Stephen Metcalf and staff of the Landing Light pub after its refurbishment. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Children launch campaign to reinstate leavers’ hoodies after sweatshirt switch

Protest by parents and children about not getting leavers' hoodies at St Martin's Primary School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Police sergeant to face trial for having sex with woman while on duty

Sgt Cocking was charged with corrupt and improper exercise of police powers and privileges.

Commuter road closes for £130k works

A commuter road will close daily until Friday.Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston swimmers make big splash at National Winter Championships

Weston Swimming Club members at the National Winter Championships

Rugby: Winscombe make Stroud work for win

Will Pearce runs in a try for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

School closed due to flu outbreak

The King Alfred School. Picture: Gareth Newnham

Hundreds visit Christmas fair at Barley Wood

Debbie Downs with her Ecologie and Cadenza range of Italian clothing with Sophie Williams from Mother Hen Gifts at Barley Wood Christmas Fair, Wrington. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Cracking down on crime – candidates make funding promises for police forces

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists