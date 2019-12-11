School closed due to flu outbreak

The King Alfred School. Picture: Gareth Newnham Gareth Newnham

A school has been forced to close for the rest for the week due to an outbreak of flu which has infected dozens of pupils.

King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge will be closed until Monday due to the outbreak so a 'deep clean' of the facilities can take place.

A school spokesman said: "Due to the flu outbreak that we are currently facing in the community, we have made the decision to close the school on Thursday and Friday this week (12th and 13th December). This includes the postponement of our Year 10 parents evening."

"We have made this difficult decision following advice, in order to deep clean the school and take all necessary precautions."

"We anticipate that school will be open as usual on Monday."

The closure has also postponed Year 11 pupils receiving their PPE results.

Earlier this week, a letter was sent to parents advising them to keep any children with flu-like symptons at home until they have recovered to help stop the spread of the infection