Packed list of summer holiday activities at youth club

Congresbury Youth Partnership graffiti workshop at the youth club. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Youngsters have plenty of opportunities to keep busy over the school holidays after a youth club revealed its jam-packed summer schedule.

Congresbury Youth Partnership has organised a wide range of activities for children to enjoy over the school break.

A selection of creative activities, including graffiti art and photography, has proved popular in the past and is sure to capture the imagination once again.

Paddle boarding and outdoor pursuits classes are also on offer in the coming weeks, giving children the chance to have some fun in the sun.

There are also classes for youngsters to hone their cookery skills.

And a trip to North Somerset Birds of Prey Centre, off Smallway, has also been arranged for the summer holiday.

For more information on attending the holiday activities, email mdcongsyp@gmail.com or log on to www.congsyp.org.uk

