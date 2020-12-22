News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News > Education

Parents 'blown away' as charity buys personalised gifts for entire school

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 4:00 PM December 22, 2020   
Windwhistle Primary students with their Christmas gifts.

Parents were contacted by Windwhistle Primary to give their child's wish-list for the Axentis Michael Charitable Trust to gift each student with a surprise present. - Credit: Windwhistle Primary School

Around 400 Weston primary school students received surprise presents from a charity trust before breaking up for Christmas.

The Windwhistle Primary School was handed the donation by Grand Pier director, Michele Michael on behalf of the Axentis Michael Charitable Trust (AMCT).

The trust was founded in memory of businessman, Axentis Michael, who died in 2003 - and it has since raised and donated more than £1.5million for people in and around Weston.

Michelle Michael.

Michelle Michael. - Credit: Archant

AMCT trustee, Michelle Michael revealed the thought process behind the surprise handouts - with the coronavirus pandemic playing a significant role.

Ms Michael said: “The trustees recognised that, in the wake of the pandemic, children would be affected greatly, especially those who were already experiencing difficult circumstances.

"We thought it was fitting to focus this year on the very young and to provide them with some Christmas gifts so that they can enjoy the magic of this special time of the year with their families.”

Rather than donating a pile of presents, the trust decided to set a budget of £20 per child and arrange for Windwhistle to contact parents asking for each student's wish-list.

Most Read

  1. 1 Weston pub sold after more than two years on market
  2. 2 TV presenter urges people to tune into Christmas carol service on Weston pier
  3. 3 Bristol events organisers set to celebrate 2021 with a fun-filled programme
  1. 4 Weston school praised for supporting families during challenging year
  2. 5 Grand Pier owners agree to turn SeaQuarium into 'special concept' restaurant
  3. 6 Shop Local: Gift store's Christmas toy drive overwhelming success
  4. 7 Weston restaurant owner reveals coronavirus struggles as BAME businesses 'disproportionately hit' by virus
  5. 8 North Somerset to drop to tier two on Saturday
  6. 9 Elderly woman assaulted in her home by man pretending to deliver parcel

"The children had no idea what was happening – the wish-list was then returned to the trust, which then purchased the presents.

“Members of the Grand Pier team have given up their time to wrap all the gifts and write individual messages, as well as donate the wrapping paper and tags.

"The Grand Pier also presented each child with a box of chocolates."

The primary's headteacher revealed that parents were 'blown away' by the gesture.

Santa delivers presents for children at Windwhistle Primary School on behalf of the Axentis Michael Charitable Trust.

Santa delivers presents for children at Windwhistle Primary School on behalf of the Axentis Michael Charitable Trust. - Credit: Windwhistle Primary School

Lyn Hunt said: “We are extremely grateful to the Axentis Michael Charitable Trust for these amazingly generous gifts for every child at Windwhistle Primary School.

“It was so lovely to see the children's excited faces when Father Christmas delivered a large sack of presents to the door of each classroom.

“The parents were blown away by the generosity of the trust, it is such a lovely gesture.”


Christmas

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Christmas

Catch Santa in a tuk-tuk in Weston this weekend

Carrington Walker

person

Man and woman arrested after baby found dead in Weston

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon

Facebook

Puxton Park cuts ties with salon after it charged extra for kids with...

Carrington Walker

person

Muriel, 91, receives Covid-19 vaccine in Weston-super-Mare

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus