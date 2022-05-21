Hi-vis donation to help bright youngsters at village school
- Credit: Redrow
Youngsters at a Winscombe school will be more visible thanks to a donation from a housebuilder.
The Rainbow Montessori Nursery received bespoke hi-vis vests for its forest walks and other local trips from developer, Redrow South West.
The nursery, in the Lynch, Winscombe, offers pre-school children the chance to develop their personalities, inquisitiveness and self-confidence through play, music and respect of nature.
A key part of this teaching is regular exploration of the world surrounding the children, and this includes a regular weekly forest walk.
Now, the children will be easily identified and counted by the staff as they explore the forest or other surroundings.
Charlotte Newnes, area sales manager from Redrow South West, which is currently working at the Woodborough Grange development, said: "At Redrow we are passionate about supporting thriving communities and enabling these communities to enjoy the facilities and nature around them.
"Providing these hi-vis vests to the Winscombe Montessori nursery is another gesture to demonstrate our commitment to the local community.
"We are delighted that these little explorers now have some bright outerwear to keep them safe and seen when out and about."
Vanessa Farnham, manager of the nursery, said: "We want to thank Redrow for their generous donation.
"As a Montessori Nursery setting, with a focus on holistic development and exploration of the natural world, we spend time each week exploring the local area.
"The vests are a welcome addition to these activities."