Colour run and summer fair raise funds for school
PUBLISHED: 11:00 27 June 2019
Archant
Families were doused with coloured powder as they raced around the field at Winscombe Primary School's fete.
The school's parents teachers and friends association (PTFA) put on the spectacle to raise money for school funds.
This year, the PTFA hosted its first colour run at the event, turning delighted participants multi-coloured.
There were two different colour runs - to enable the younger children to race against their peers before the older pupils had a go.
There were also plenty of games and activities to enjoy including pig racing, which was hosted by Cheddar Vale Lions Club.
Headteacher Ben Tucker also took his turn in the stocks so children could throw wet sponges at him.
Pupils from the school also showed off their maypole dancing skills to crowds of visitors.
All the money raised from the event will go back into school funds.