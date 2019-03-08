Colour run and summer fair raise funds for school

Head teacher Ben Tucker in the stocks at Winscombe Primary School Summer fete and colour run. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Families were doused with coloured powder as they raced around the field at Winscombe Primary School's fete.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cheddar Vale Lions Club Pig Racing at Winscombe Primary School Summer fete and colour run. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Cheddar Vale Lions Club Pig Racing at Winscombe Primary School Summer fete and colour run. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The school's parents teachers and friends association (PTFA) put on the spectacle to raise money for school funds.

This year, the PTFA hosted its first colour run at the event, turning delighted participants multi-coloured.

There were two different colour runs - to enable the younger children to race against their peers before the older pupils had a go.

There were also plenty of games and activities to enjoy including pig racing, which was hosted by Cheddar Vale Lions Club.

Pupils, parents and staff taking part in the colour run at Winscombe Primary School Summer fete. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Pupils, parents and staff taking part in the colour run at Winscombe Primary School Summer fete. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Headteacher Ben Tucker also took his turn in the stocks so children could throw wet sponges at him.

Pupils from the school also showed off their maypole dancing skills to crowds of visitors.

All the money raised from the event will go back into school funds.

Pupils, parents and staff taking part in the colour run at Winscombe Primary School Summer fete. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Pupils, parents and staff taking part in the colour run at Winscombe Primary School Summer fete. Picture: MARK ATHERTON