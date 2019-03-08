Winscombe pupils win public speaking contest

Persuasive pupils from Winscombe took top prize in a public speaking competition.

The winners from Winscombe Primary School with President of Wrington Vale Rotary Club, Merlyn Saunders. The winners from Winscombe Primary School with President of Wrington Vale Rotary Club, Merlyn Saunders.

Seven teams from five schools competed in the Primary Youth Speaks competition at Churchill Academy and Sixth Form.

The contest is organised by Wrington Vale Rotary Club and teams must present arguments and points of discussion about a topic of their choice before being questioned by the judging panel.

The competition enables teams to persuade and entertain the audience by displaying their wit and knowledge on a topic.

Judges praised the teams for their well-researched presentations.

Winscombe Primary School won first prize in the contest, Wrington primary was awarded second place and Burrington Primary School took third place.

A Rotary spokesman said: “The event produced some excellent contributions from the speakers.”