A-level results 2022: 'Excellent' year for Winterstoke Hundred Academy

It was an 'excellent year' for students at Winterstoke Hundred Academy as sixth formers celebrated their first-ever set of A-level results.

Heads of the new Weston school, on Beaufighter Road, said they were 'pleased' to report some 'excellent results' from its first year of sixth form students.

The academy opened in September 2020, and its second site is currently under construction on the Locking Parklands housing development.

At its sixth form, students are offered a variety of A-level and vocational subjects.

Some of the fantastic achievements celebrated was Abi Smerdon, who gained a B and a C, enabling her to study Psychology at Aberystwyth University.

There was also Issy Timmis, whose distinction in BTEC Sport, as well as strong grades in other subjects, will enable her to study Physical Geography at Cardiff University.

Nearly two thirds of students left this year with at least one subject at grade B, equivalent, or better.

The school also said Year 12 AS-level results were pleasing, with Chloe Bagnall and Peter Oselka achieving A and B grades which will set themselves up well for the challenges of Year 13.

Principal Ian Garforth, said: "We’re very proud of our sixth form students.

"Our Year 13's are our first ever exam cohort at Winterstoke Hundred Academy, and have shown real grit and resilience in how they’ve adapted to the challenges of Covid.

"They have also gained the high grades to give them the best opportunity to follow any pathways they chose in life.

"It's a very special moment for them, and for us."

CEO of the Cabot Learning Federation, which runs Winterstoke Hundred, Steve Taylor, said: "I am delighted to see that so many of our students from across the broad suite of CLF and partner provisions are moving on to exciting and appropriate destinations.

"Having never sat formal exams before, due to the pandemic, these positive outcomes are testament to the hard work and resilience of this cohort, and the excellent support of their teachers, tutors and support teams."

The Cabot Learning Federation runs many schools across Weston and surrounding area including Hans Price Academy and Haywood Village Academy.