Planning application submitted for £30million second school site

Published: 9:00 AM June 17, 2021

A planning application has been submitted ahead of programme seeking to build an expansion of Winterstoke Hundred Academy on a new site at Locking Parklands.

The school expansion, funded by Homes England’s Housing Infrastructure Fund, will provide 900 secondary school places so that more young people can access schooling in North Somerset and is set to cost £30million.

The new secondary school site will also have associated sports hall and pitches, alongside external social and learning spaces.

Principal of Winterstoke Hundred Academy, Ian Garforth, said: “The chance to design, build and learn in a new school is a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and we’ve been delighted to work closely with both the design team and North Somerset Council to create a state-of-the-art building that the community can be proud of for years to come.”

Steve Taylor, chief executive of the Cabot Learning Federation said: “Our team has worked with North Somerset Council and other local partners on similar projects at Hans Price and Haywood Village Academies over recent years and always found the experience to be extremely positive and focused on delivering great outcomes for the community.

"The development of an additional site for Winterstoke Hundred, the fastest growing school in the county, is truly exciting; families in Weston in the future will be served by another strong school in the area, this time including excellent school-based sixth form provision. The impact will be felt for years to come.”

The school's curriculum will specialise in environmental science and climate change and the new building, being delivered by developer Keir on behalf of North Somerset Council, will be an example of best practice in environmental design and energy efficiency.

The council has also committed to making the authority carbon neutral by 2030, so the design and construction of the new building will take that objective into consideration.

Cllr Catherine Gibbons, the council's executive member for children’s services and lifelong learning, said: “This application is part of a wider strategy to equip North Somerset for the future, ensuring there are sufficient school places for our young people for years to come.

“I am also pleased to report that the proposed design would be built to some of the highest environmental standards, helping work towards the council’s ambitious goal of carbon neutrality by 2030.”