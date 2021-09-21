Plan to build £30million second school site approved

Published: 7:00 AM September 21, 2021

An artist's impression of the second school site. - Credit: Winterstoke Hundred Academy

Planning permission has been granted for a secondary school expansion, which is set to be located on a new site in Locking Parklands.

The decision paves the way for construction of the second Winterstoke Hundred Academy to begin later this year, with the facilities expected to open to pupils by 2023.

Funded through Homes England’s Housing Infrastructure Fund, the building will offer 900 school places.

An artist's impression of the new school. Cabot Learning Federation - Credit: Cabot Learning Federation

The building has been designed with the future in mind, including on-site energy generation and a recycling centre to help reduce carbon emissions, as well as extra bike storage to provide pupils with a sustainable option of cycling to school.

The Locking Parklands site will be developed as a space predominately for years seven to 11 pupils and the curriculum will specialise in environmental science and climate change.

The proposed sports hall entrance to Winterstoke Hundred Academy. - Credit: Winterstoke Hundred Academy

Ian Garforth, principal of Winterstoke Hundred Academy, said: "We are delighted that students will get to learn in a state-of-the-art building that offers so many possibilities for their school experience.

“We've worked in close partnership with North Somerset Council and Kier to ensure that this academy will be great for our students now, and great for the students of the future too.

"Whether it's creative arts, sports facilities, environmental sustainability, or community access, we are pleased that the students will have outstanding facilities available to complement the facilities and resources that already exist."

An artist's impression of the new school. - Credit: Cabot Learning Federation

Cllr Catherine Gibbons, North Somerset Council's executive member for children’s services and lifelong learning said: “As North Somerset grows, it is vital that there are sufficient school places for our young people. As such, I am delighted to announce that this exciting school expansion has been given the go ahead.

“The building’s design promises bright and spacious facilities where young people can get the very best start in life. What’s more, the designs boast excellent green credentials, helping us all to do our bit to tackle the climate emergency, working towards North Somerset’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2030.”

Construction of the school will be undertaken by contractors Kier, and also include outdoor areas and improved sports facilities which it is hoped can be open to the general public.

An artist's impression of the new school. - Credit: Cabot Learning Federation

Locking Parish Council agreed in principal to the construction of a new school, but raised concerns surrounding the drainage.

A parish council spokesman said: "Although drainage will be direct into the highway system, this will have an impact as gullies are not cleaned out on a regular basis.

"Although drainage questions raised and answered we are not confident in the responses received and would suggest that this is looked at again, possibly ensuring the rhyne network is adequately maintained now and in the future to help alleviate flooding."