PHOTOS: First look inside Weston's newest secondary school

Views inside the Winterstoke Hundred Academy. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Visitors were given a glimpse inside a new secondary school which will be open for pupils in Weston-super-Mare in September 2020.

The Winterstoke Hundred Academy, in Beaufighter Road, held an open day to enable prospective pupils to check out its state-of-the-art facilities.

The school, which was previously known as the North Somerset Enterprise and Technology College (NSETC), has been taken over by the Cabot Learning Federation (CLF) - a multi-academy trust which oversees Hans Price, Broadoak, Haywood Village and Herons' Moor academies.

Steve Taylor, chief executive of the CLF, said: "We were absolutely thrilled by the amount of visitors who took time out to attend Winsterstoke Hundred's open evening, we estimate there were around 500-600 people.

"We are greatly excited about the prospect of opening the academy in September 2020 and delivering an outstanding educational provision that the local and wider community deserve."

