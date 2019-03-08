Advanced search

PHOTOS: First look inside Weston's newest secondary school

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 October 2019

Views inside the Winterstoke Hundred Academy. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Views inside the Winterstoke Hundred Academy. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Visitors were given a glimpse inside a new secondary school which will be open for pupils in Weston-super-Mare in September 2020.

Views inside the Winterstoke Hundred Academy. Picture: MARK ATHERTONViews inside the Winterstoke Hundred Academy. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Winterstoke Hundred Academy, in Beaufighter Road, held an open day to enable prospective pupils to check out its state-of-the-art facilities.

Views inside the Winterstoke Hundred Academy. Picture: MARK ATHERTONViews inside the Winterstoke Hundred Academy. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The school, which was previously known as the North Somerset Enterprise and Technology College (NSETC), has been taken over by the Cabot Learning Federation (CLF) - a multi-academy trust which oversees Hans Price, Broadoak, Haywood Village and Herons' Moor academies.

Steve Taylor, chief executive of the CLF, said: "We were absolutely thrilled by the amount of visitors who took time out to attend Winsterstoke Hundred's open evening, we estimate there were around 500-600 people.

"We are greatly excited about the prospect of opening the academy in September 2020 and delivering an outstanding educational provision that the local and wider community deserve."

Views inside the Winterstoke Hundred Academy. Picture: MARK ATHERTONViews inside the Winterstoke Hundred Academy. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Views inside the Winterstoke Hundred Academy. Picture: MARK ATHERTONViews inside the Winterstoke Hundred Academy. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Views inside the Winterstoke Hundred Academy. Picture: MARK ATHERTONViews inside the Winterstoke Hundred Academy. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Views inside the Winterstoke Hundred Academy. Picture: MARK ATHERTONViews inside the Winterstoke Hundred Academy. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Views inside the Winterstoke Hundred Academy. Picture: MARK ATHERTONViews inside the Winterstoke Hundred Academy. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

