Work begins on new £9million Locking Parklands primary school

North Somerset Council leader Nigel Ashton, Willmott Dixon director director Richard Jones and headteacher Steve Davis breaking ground for Locking Parklands Primary School watched by children from the school. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Work has begun on a new £9million Locking Parklands primary school after years of delays.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A ground-breaking ceremony for Parklands Educate Together Primary School took place on December 5 at its new site between Larkhill Road and Russell Road.

The ceremony was attended by council leader Nigel Ashton, as well as pupils and teachers from the school, which is currently based in McCrae Road.

Nicole Ackland, a teacher at Parklands Educate Together Primary School, described the ceremony as an ‘exciting and important event’ for the school’s pupils.

She said: “We hope the children will remember they were there at the very beginning of the project. We are really looking forward to watching our new school take shape.”

The school will have a capacity of 420 pupils once fully opened and is expected to expand to 630 pupils when the places are required.

The contract to build the school was awarded to construction company Willmott Dixon earlier this year.

The money given to Willmott Dixon is part of a North Somerset Council investment of £40million in the Weston villages.

The council’s investment was bolstered by funding from Bristol-based property developer St Modwen.

Work was set to begin in September 2017. However, delays to the North South Link Road – which will provide access to the school – set construction back by more than a year.

Last month saw work begin on the road, which will form the main link through Parklands Village.

As well as allowing the new school to go ahead, the North South Link Road is expected to bring an estimated 2,700 jobs to the area.

David Moore, senior development manager for St Modwen, is pleased with the early progress.

He said: “We are delighted that work on the new primary school and North South Link Road is now under way, part funded by St Modwen.

“The school will be an integral part of the community facilities planned for the Locking Parklands development, which will also include a new high street, GP practice and offices.”

Locking Parklands Educate Together Primary School is expected to open during the 2019-20 school year.