School kids design See Monster replicas in time for Tropicana exhibition

Kids at Worle Village Primary created their own versions of See Monster. - Credit: Worle Village Primary

Primary school children had fun designing their very own See Monster last week in anticipation of the free art exhibition coming to Weston this summer.

Pupils at Worle Village Primary School took part in a design and technology (DT) project to collect the most points for their house.

The aim of project was to recreate the giant 35 metre retired North Sea oil platform which will dominate Weston's landscape in July.

Deputy Headteacher at the school, Kerry James, said: "The children will go to see the real thing when it opens later this year but they had a very good go at creating their own special See Monster, all whilst enjoying the sun.

"Each key stage children produced the wonderful replicas and we're very grateful for the help with donations from local businesses including NK Sports and Smurfit Kappa for the materials."

See Monster will celebrate the Great British weather by drawing on Weston's key location on the Severn Estuary, and aims to 'align with the emerging cultural landscape of Weston'.