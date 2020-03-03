Worle Community School Academy receives 'requires improvement' rating from Ofsted

Principal Jacqui Scott( far right), with vice principal Adam Griffin and students. Picture: Skyla Hatcher Archant

Worle Community School Academy (WCSA) has received its first Ofsted report since it was placed in 'special measures' in 2016.

The school received an overall rating of 'requires improvement' from the education inspector and 'good' for personal development.

The report, published on Monday, praised the school for having taken huge strides from a previous catastrophic 2016 report - when it received the lowest possible ratings on every measure after years of severe decline and several high-profile incidents.

The report noted the school 'has improved greatly' since it became part of the Priory Learning Trust in 2017, with pupils, parents and carers, and staff acknowledging 'it is now a calm and safe place'.

It said: "The principal, supported by governors and the trust, has worked with determination to improve the school. There was much to improve.

"Staff and pupils acknowledge the important changes that leaders have made.

"This is particularly evident in pupils' safety and improved conduct."

Principal Jacqui Scott told the Mercury WCSA has made 'huge improvements' in the past three years.

She said: "These are exciting times for our academy and we have high expectations and a strong plan to become outstanding within five years.

"We were pleased we received a firm 'good' for the personal development of students. We are especially pleased to see safeguarding reported as highly effective.

"Ofsted points to areas for improvement, such as student attendance, but rightly notes the huge improvement journey over the past 36 months."

Ofsted noted school leaders identified the Key Stage Three curriculum 'did not provide a good foundation for pupils' and 'teachers and curriculum leaders do not use assessment precisely enough'.

The report added: "Pupils stop studying some subjects too early and school leaders have recently acted on this and are making changes so that all pupils will learn a broader range of subjects for longer in the future."

Neville Coles, executive principal of The Priory Learning Trust, added: "What is in no doubt is that there is more work to do but our five-year path to a great academy at Worle is certainly on track."