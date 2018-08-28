Anti-bullying club launched at Worle school

A handful of students at Worle Community School have launched a club to help anyone who worries about being bullied.

Year seven students want to create an army of anti-bullying ambassadors to help every student’s wellbeing.

The group, set up by Leah Duffy, Lacey Gizzard, Matt Kenworthy, Jay Summers and Ashley Wilkins-Headwords, will help their fellow classmates by listening to them in a safe, quiet and calm environment where all information will be kept confidential, but the students would also offer support through social media.

Group member Lacey said: “We would try and sort it out between the students, and if it’s gone too far then we would talk to teachers.”

Principal Jacqui Scott added: “These students have been incredibly enterprising to come up with this idea and to run with it.

“We aim to make every child have a positive experience of school and to enjoy every day of school.”