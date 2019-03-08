Advanced search

Worle youngster wins angling match

PUBLISHED: 15:00 30 June 2019

Jack Reynolds won the Weston angling association junior match. Picture: Shane Dean

Archant

A year eight pupil is thriving outside the classroom in the world of angling.

Worle Community School Academy (WCSA) student Jack Reynolds enjoyed his latest fishing success, which saw him win the Weston angling association junior match on June 10.

The 12-year-old won the event with a haul of five bass and a flounder, his largest catch being a 37cm bass.

Jack, of Worlebury, was using a Zziplex primo match sea fishing rod with an infinity 8000 reel and his own constructed rigs with lugworm bait.

Jack said: "I put my success down to knowing the right bait and the coaching I get from other anglers."

Principal Jacqui Scott added: "Jack continues to excel at angling. I am always delighted to hear about his success in competitions.

"As with all sports, it takes a lot of drive and determination to succeed and it seems Jack has both in abundance."

