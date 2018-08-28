Sustainable travel awards for Worle school

The school won five awards. Picture: Shane Dean Archant

Worle Community School has scooped five awards for its sustainable travel innovations.

The school’s assistant business manager Neill Bird picked up the prizes at the North Somerset TravelWest Awards.

Neill has introduced a cycle to work initiative, a join my journey car-sharing initiative, more bike parking for students, staff and visitors as well as holding In2Biking at the school, which enables the less able to learn to cycle.

He has also introduced an electric pool bike, so there is an alternative to using a car when travelling to other schools within the trust.

Neill said: “Our students are leading the way on being in a school which values transport other than cars.

“Because of the support I received from the North Somerset Council, it was neither difficult or costly to implement the initiatives.

“I would encourage other businesses to consider doing the same in order to achieve numerous benefits.”