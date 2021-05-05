School wins prestigious green eco-flag

Published: 7:06 AM May 5, 2021

Students won the green eco-flag for their environmental work. - Credit: Shane Dean

Students at Worle Community School Academy (WCSA) are celebrating after their school won the green eco-flag for their environmental work.

To win the flag, the academy had to complete a seven-step process in the Eco-Schools Green Flag programme. The flag is now flying high at the school.

WCSA is blazing a trail for its eco-work, with electric car chargers, bikes, travel to school changes and having recently installed 1,132 solar panels.

School head boy, Jack Clark, has driven the changes with his student-led Climate Justice Revolution (CJR) group and founding the Green Gazette magazine.

The CJR recently finished semi-finalists in the international Global Social Leaders competition involving more than 600 teams from 105 countries.

He said: “I am incredibly proud of the CJR students for achieving this award, adding to WCSA’s long list of environmental achievements.

“This award shows we are truly on the way to becoming the greenest school in the South West."

Principal Jacqui Scott added: “This is yet another superb achievement by our trailblazing students. We are delighted to receive the Eco-Schools Green Flag.”