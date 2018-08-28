New chef for Worle school

Head chef Laura Webb and her kitchen assistants. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Worle school has welcomed a new head chef serving pupils tasty treats.

Mendip Green Primary School, in Greenwood Drive, has employed Laura Webb to work alongside four kitchen assistants.

Mendip Green prides itself on being one of the few schools in North Somerset whose catering is all overseen in house – down to writing the menu and creating recipes.

Deputy headteacher Victoria Walton said: “We are continuing to keep our students happy, healthy and well-fed, and we strive to produce and offer well-balanced, delicious food.

“The team are all mums themselves and have children and grandchildren who attend Mendip Green.

“Laura is extremely passionate and proud to have this title at Mendip Green and she is loving every minute.

“The team are looking forward to putting their own stamp on the kitchen in 2019.

“They will take on-board any requests and meal ideas from parents and children and accommodate any dietary requirements their child may have.”