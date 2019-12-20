Advanced search

Primary school's Christmas fair raises thousands of pounds

PUBLISHED: 13:00 22 December 2019

More than �2,000 was raised at St Martin's Christmas fair. Picture: Sally Somers

Thousands of pounds were raised at a Worle school's festive fair.

St Martin's Primary School raised more than £2,000 through its Christmas fair.

Organised by St Martin's fundraising team, there were festive stalls to browse, mulled wine, cakes and refreshments and festive face painting, with the event ending with a grand prize draw.

The school choir then treated guests to a performance of festive favourites.

A school spokesman said: "There was a fantastic turn out of parents, families, pupils and governors who came along to support and help at our Christmas fair.

"The school would like to thank local community shops and businesses who generously donated many prizes.

"It was a lovely start to our Christmas events, with nativity performances, Christmas carols and crafts and a Christingle service."

