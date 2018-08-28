Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Worle nursery celebrates 10th year

PUBLISHED: 09:00 07 February 2019

Staff held a party to mark the celebrations. Picture: Nina Owen

Staff held a party to mark the celebrations. Picture: Nina Owen

Archant

A Worle nursery has this week celebrated its 10th year of operations.

Staff held a party to mark the celebrations. Picture: Nina OwenStaff held a party to mark the celebrations. Picture: Nina Owen

Little Starz, in Ebdon Road, opened in 2009 and caters for children aged three months to five years.

A disco, party games and a buffet took place as the staff celebrated a decade of providing child care in the community.

Staff also filled the office with 600 balloons on the morning of the party on January 30 to celebrate.

The nursery is registered on the Early Years Register and the compulsory and voluntary parts of the Childcare Register.

Nursery owner, Nina Owen, said: “When I took over 10 years ago, it was a 16-place nursery and I started with three staff, now we have a 67 place nursery with 25 staff and 125 children registered with us who attend every week.

“We are doing really well and I’m so proud of the nursery and it is down to the amazing girls which work for me, they really are the best.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

M&S announces planned closure date for Weston-super-Mare store

M&S is set to close in Weston High Street. Picture: Jamie Medwell

Death of ‘wonderful’ father and RNLI crewman a ‘tragedy’

Paul Giles. Picture: Weston RNLI

Failure to pick up dog mess sees court order owner pays £4,000 in fines and costs

Weston's Beach Lawns near Royal Sands. Picture: Google

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Uncertain future for Weston’s SeaQuarium

All 11 staff at the attraction are going through a redundancy consultation.

Most Read

M&S announces planned closure date for Weston-super-Mare store

M&S is set to close in Weston High Street. Picture: Jamie Medwell

Death of ‘wonderful’ father and RNLI crewman a ‘tragedy’

Paul Giles. Picture: Weston RNLI

Failure to pick up dog mess sees court order owner pays £4,000 in fines and costs

Weston's Beach Lawns near Royal Sands. Picture: Google

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Uncertain future for Weston’s SeaQuarium

All 11 staff at the attraction are going through a redundancy consultation.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Churchill Academy seal spot in Premier League Schools’ Cup last eight after shootout

Churchill Academy are into the quarter-final of the National Schools' Cup

Uncertain future for Weston’s SeaQuarium

All 11 staff at the attraction are going through a redundancy consultation.

North Somerset see off Weston rivals in tough county cup semi-final clash

Scott Mills scores North Somerset's second goal against Weston

M&S announces planned closure date for Weston-super-Mare store

M&S is set to close in Weston High Street. Picture: Jamie Medwell

Yatton Junior FC get backing from local businesses

Yatton J.F.C Under 9's modelling their new kit sponsored by Phoenix Accounts Limited
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists