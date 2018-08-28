Worle nursery celebrates 10th year

A Worle nursery has this week celebrated its 10th year of operations.

Little Starz, in Ebdon Road, opened in 2009 and caters for children aged three months to five years.

A disco, party games and a buffet took place as the staff celebrated a decade of providing child care in the community.

Staff also filled the office with 600 balloons on the morning of the party on January 30 to celebrate.

The nursery is registered on the Early Years Register and the compulsory and voluntary parts of the Childcare Register.

Nursery owner, Nina Owen, said: “When I took over 10 years ago, it was a 16-place nursery and I started with three staff, now we have a 67 place nursery with 25 staff and 125 children registered with us who attend every week.

“We are doing really well and I’m so proud of the nursery and it is down to the amazing girls which work for me, they really are the best.”