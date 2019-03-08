Story-telling throne built for primary school pupils

Joe Cooper from Touchwood Play with pupils making a story telling throne. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Youngsters have carved their own story-telling throne out of wood.

Mendip Green Primary School created the educational tool in memory of two pupils' great grandmother.

Their father, James Linahan, is the operations manager of outdoor equipment specialists TouchWood Play.

James donated a wooden throne and story circle for the children at Mendip Green, where teacher and youngsters can sit and read to groups.

A school spokesman said: "Across the school children came and had an amazing time drilling and learning more about construction.

"We were left with enough bolts of wood to build an area for reading for both teachers and children.

"Staff are always encouraging our pupils to engage in imaginative play and this will go a long way towards promoting that."