Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New dog for school

PUBLISHED: 10:00 26 May 2019

Priory's head of year 11, Tabitha Sandy, with Buddy. Picture: Shane Dean

Priory's head of year 11, Tabitha Sandy, with Buddy. Picture: Shane Dean

Archant

A school's new puppy is having an incredible effect on students and staff only weeks after joining.

Buddy, the four-month-old cocker spaniel, has helped dozens of students with their emotional wellbeing and mental health issues at Priory Community School, in Worle.

Youngsters have spent one-on-one time with Buddy and he has helped to calm the anxiety of multiple students.

He is also training to become a full-time Pets As Therapy (PAT) dog.

Head of year 11 Tabitha Sandy, who looks after Buddy, said: "He has had a tremendous effect already, he has helped vulnerable students with their emotional wellbeing.

"In return, they are teaching Buddy to be gentle, calm and to enjoy being around people and is learning tricks such as sit,  paw, lie down and roll over.

"Buddy will start his PAT training at around eight months old and until then, he is enjoying being a puppy."

Most Read

Woman living in ‘disgusting’ Weston flat calls out landlords

Mould covers the walls of Tanyas Weston flat. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man suffers head injuries after incident in Weston street

Byron Road in Weston.

‘Toddler abduction attempt’ reported to police

The alleged incident took place near Summer Lane. Picture: Google

Travellers leave Hutton Moor playing fields – but more pitch up in Weston park

Travellers have pitched up at Clarence Park in Weston. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Overturned car causing delays on M5

There are delays of up to 40 minutes on the M5 this morning. Picture: Highways England

Most Read

Woman living in ‘disgusting’ Weston flat calls out landlords

Mould covers the walls of Tanyas Weston flat. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man suffers head injuries after incident in Weston street

Byron Road in Weston.

‘Toddler abduction attempt’ reported to police

The alleged incident took place near Summer Lane. Picture: Google

Travellers leave Hutton Moor playing fields – but more pitch up in Weston park

Travellers have pitched up at Clarence Park in Weston. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Overturned car causing delays on M5

There are delays of up to 40 minutes on the M5 this morning. Picture: Highways England

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Police hunt man over ‘child abduction attempt’

Police are searching for a white man following the incident near Summer Lane. Pictures: Mark Atherton & Google Maps

John Penrose reveals who he wants to see replace Theresa May as Prime Minister

John Penrose MP.

Weston pier launches quiet hour for people with sensory conditions

Weston mum Deborah Branovits and her autistic son Matthew, aged 11. Picture: Westons Grand Pier

Abell asks Somerset to build on cup final win

Somerset lift the Royal London One-Day Cup trophy after the Royal London One-Day Cup final at Lord's, London.

New car park planned at hotel despite plans being blocked twice

Cadbury House earned a bronze prize for large hotel of the year.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists