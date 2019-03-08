New dog for school

Priory's head of year 11, Tabitha Sandy, with Buddy. Picture: Shane Dean Archant

A school's new puppy is having an incredible effect on students and staff only weeks after joining.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Buddy, the four-month-old cocker spaniel, has helped dozens of students with their emotional wellbeing and mental health issues at Priory Community School, in Worle.

Youngsters have spent one-on-one time with Buddy and he has helped to calm the anxiety of multiple students.

He is also training to become a full-time Pets As Therapy (PAT) dog.

Head of year 11 Tabitha Sandy, who looks after Buddy, said: "He has had a tremendous effect already, he has helped vulnerable students with their emotional wellbeing.

"In return, they are teaching Buddy to be gentle, calm and to enjoy being around people and is learning tricks such as sit, paw, lie down and roll over.

"Buddy will start his PAT training at around eight months old and until then, he is enjoying being a puppy."