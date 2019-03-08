Advanced search

PICTURES: Priory Community School leavers enjoy prom evening

PUBLISHED: 09:40 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:01 27 June 2019

Priory Community School prom. Picture: Jeremy Long

Priory Community School prom. Picture: Jeremy Long

Year 11 pupils from Priory Community School enjoyed a 'wonderful' night of celebration to mark the end of their exams.

Excited students said goodbye to their school days in spectacular fashion at their event of the year.

More than 200 pupils dressed to impress for their prom night on June 20 as they capped the end of their GCSE studies.

Students wore glitsy ball gowns and smart suits for their leavers' prom at Rookery Manor, in Edingworth, where they danced the night away.

Principal Angelos Markoutsas said it was a 'special' evening.

He said: "The students had a fantastic time and it was wonderful to see them being able to relax and enjoy themselves on their special night."

Many pupils will embark on the next stage of their education, with a number of them planning to continue onto A-level courses.

They will receive their GCSE results on August 22.

