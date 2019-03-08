Nursery struck by lightning to be rebuilt and reopen in 2020

Ready Steady Go nursery was struck by lightning.

A Worle nursery which was damaged by lightning earlier this year aims to reopen in February 2020.

Sisters Tara Maher and Sam Filer opened the nursery almost 20 years ago.

Ready Steady Go, in Mendip Avenue, was struck during a storm in June and has been closed ever since.

The roof caved in on Tara Maher and Sam Filer's former grandmother's home just 10 minutes after youngsters had left for the day.

The future of the building, which was transformed into a nursery for children up to five years old almost 20 years ago, was uncertain after the strike and heavy rain destroyed the belongings inside.

But the pair have been told by insurers it will cover the cost of rebuilding, however this work is unlikely to be completed until February 14.



Rebuilding work began on November 4 and is expected to last 16 weeks.

Sam told the Mercury: "We are aiming for a Valentine's Day reopening; fortunately the insurance company has agreed to pay for the repair works.

"We have been very busy in the past few weeks gearing up for the rebuild, the whole house is being built from scratch apart from the foundations.

"The roof was taken off earlier this week and progress is going well."



The pair have run a smaller nursery service from nearby Mendip Green Primary School, which gave them full use of its facilities as they have been without office space and a kitchen to prepare meals for youngsters.



A planning application was also submitted to North Somerset Council to covert the garage into a kitchen, which was approved on October 30.

Financial upport from the community saw more than £2,000 raised through a series of fundraisers, plus donations of toys and equipment, with the funds going towards outdoor equipment.

Sam added: "It has been a very stressful time all round, I have had to use my house to cook food every day and then deliver meals to the school, but we are getting there.

"The insurance company has covered us for the rebuild but not for loss of revenue, which has been tough.

"We have seen some children and staff leave us which is very sad but there has been interest in places for the next year."