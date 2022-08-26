News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
GCSE results 2022: Worle school celebrates 'sensational' marks

Charlie Williams

Published: 2:11 PM August 26, 2022
Worle School GCSE results 2022.

Worle school celebrated another set of 'amazing' GCSE and BTEC results.

It was the first time students sat formal exams since the start of the Covid pandemic. 

The results follow a 'brilliant five years' at the academy since it was led by The Priory Learning Trust.

Principal Jacqui Scott, said: "Each and every one of our students deserve huge praise for their outstanding successes. 

"This has been the most difficult couple of years for them due to the pandemic and they have worked so hard in the challenging times.

"We want to thank the students, parents and carers, the community and governors for all their support."

Worle School GCSE results 2022.

There were smiles and celebrations all round as students achieved 'terrific' GCSE results yesterday (August 26).

Students were also treated to an ice cream van as they opened their letters with family, friends and teachers.

Ryan Collins, Josh Davies, Finley Evans, Will Gannon, Elicia James, Athul Joman and Zoe Jones were among the highest achieving students.

Amid superb performances, Ryan achieved four grade 9s, three 8s and a grade 7. Athul achieved four top 9 grades and four 8 grades too, whilst Will was delighted to receive his five 9 grades, an 8 and two grade 7s.

Josh achieved five 9 Grades and two 8s, Finlay had four Grade 9s, two 8s and a 7, Elicia secured three Grade 9s and three 8s, and Zoe achieved three Grade 9s, three 8s and two 7s.

Thomas Duford also achieved a perfect 9 grade in his specialist subject, maths. 

Across the UK, 73.2 per cent of GCSEs were marked at a pass grade 4 - equivalent to a C. The last time students sat formal exams was in 2019, when the national average stood lower at 67.3 per cent.

Worle Community School Academy
Weston-super-Mare News
Worle News

