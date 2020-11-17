School hosts UK youth summit

Published: 11:30 AM November 19, 2020

Two electric charging points were installed in the school's car park last year. Picture: Shane Dean - Credit: Archant

Worle Community School Academy (WCSA) virtually hosted hundreds of teachers and youth ambassadors for the youth climate summit on November 10, one of just a handful of schools to be chosen for the annual four-day summit.

UK schools united to make pledges for the planet, and the summit launched a new campaign, Let's Go Zero, aimed at getting all UK schools to be carbon zero by 2030.

Jack Clark, the school's head boy and founding editor of the eco news magazine Green Gazette, said: “The passion and dedication our students have for the environment is incredible and the youth climate summit showed just that.

“I'm incredibly proud to be chairing this great group of students and they all show the clear potential of future leaders.”

Science teacher Mary Sue Leonard said: “It is so exciting to see young people from all around the country so passionately involved and pushing an environmental agenda forward so brilliantly."