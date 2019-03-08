Suite named in ex-headteacher’s honour

The conference suite at Priory was named after its longest serving headteacher Dave Dennis. Picture: Shane Dean Archant

Students and staff have honoured a Worle school’s longest serving headteacher by naming a conference suite after him.

Dave Dennis saw tens of thousands of students pass through Priory Community School (PCSA) during his tenure from 1985 to 2000.

Staff and students past and present, including Arthur Spencer who opened the science centre in 2017, attended a ceremony and unveiled a plaque to officially open the Dave Dennis Suite on March 22.

Priory’s current principal Angelos Markoutsas said: “Dave saw so many thousands of students through the school and helped the community in tremendous ways.

“He is a big part of our PCSA family.”

Executive principal of the Priory Learning Trust, Neville Coles, added: “It was wonderful to see Dave back at the school and we were able to show him all the latest exciting developments.”