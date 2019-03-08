Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suite named in ex-headteacher’s honour

PUBLISHED: 13:00 09 April 2019

The conference suite at Priory was named after its longest serving headteacher Dave Dennis. Picture: Shane Dean

The conference suite at Priory was named after its longest serving headteacher Dave Dennis. Picture: Shane Dean

Archant

Students and staff have honoured a Worle school’s longest serving headteacher by naming a conference suite after him.

The conference suite at Priory was named after its longest serving headteacher Dave Dennis (third left). Picture: Shane DeanThe conference suite at Priory was named after its longest serving headteacher Dave Dennis (third left). Picture: Shane Dean

Dave Dennis saw tens of thousands of students pass through Priory Community School (PCSA) during his tenure from 1985 to 2000.

Staff and students past and present, including Arthur Spencer who opened the science centre in 2017, attended a ceremony and unveiled a plaque to officially open the Dave Dennis Suite on March 22.

Priory’s current principal Angelos Markoutsas said: “Dave saw so many thousands of students through the school and helped the community in tremendous ways.

“He is a big part of our PCSA family.”

Executive principal of the Priory Learning Trust, Neville Coles, added: “It was wonderful to see Dave back at the school and we were able to show him all the latest exciting developments.”

Most Read

Driver dies after crashing into ditch

Police are appealing for witnesses follwing a fatal crash on B3151 Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Gas leak closes supermarket

Fire engine at the Tesco's express store in the Boulevard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Readers react to council’s Tropicana bid failure

The council's bid to revamp the Tropicana was unsuccessful

Weston man given community order after smashing cars with sledgehammer and animal bone

Oakley was made the subject of a one-year community order. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

Driver dies after crashing into ditch

Police are appealing for witnesses follwing a fatal crash on B3151 Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Gas leak closes supermarket

Fire engine at the Tesco's express store in the Boulevard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Readers react to council’s Tropicana bid failure

The council's bid to revamp the Tropicana was unsuccessful

Weston man given community order after smashing cars with sledgehammer and animal bone

Oakley was made the subject of a one-year community order. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

PICTURES: Hospital’s scanner appeal reaches £400,000 funding target

Graham Paine Chairman of the Trust and June Stephen Chair of the league of Friends Weston General Hospital has reached the end of its scanner appeal. Picture: Jeremy Long

Weston man given community order after smashing cars with sledgehammer and animal bone

Oakley was made the subject of a one-year community order. Picture: Mark Atherton

Amateur dramatics group wins accolades at annual ceremony

The Mendip Players have won awards at a ceremony in Plymouth. Picture: The Mendip Players

Cricket: Somerset shock Kent to claim success

Lewis Gregory of Somerset celebrates taking a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Suite named in ex-headteacher’s honour

The conference suite at Priory was named after its longest serving headteacher Dave Dennis. Picture: Shane Dean
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists