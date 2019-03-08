New headteacher for Worle school

Angelos Markoutsas will be the new headteacher of Priory Community School. Picture: Shane Dean Archant

A Worle school has welcomed its new headteacher.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Angelos Markoutsas will be the new headteacher of Priory Community School. Picture: Shane Dean Angelos Markoutsas will be the new headteacher of Priory Community School. Picture: Shane Dean

Angelos Markoutsas has been acting headteacher of Priory Community School (PCSA) since December and will take on the leadership at the school where he started his career as a newly qualified teacher in 2007.

He has since impressed in a variety of teaching roles across PCSA and also Worle Community School as part of the Priory Learning Trust.

Angelos said: “I am so delighted to become the headteacher of the school where I started in 2007.

“These are very exciting times and I am dedicated to making this school even better in every way.”

Executive principal Neville Coles is delighted with the appointment.

He said: “Angelos is a first-class teacher with huge talent, dedication, integrity and high expectations.

“He has shown commitment to our focus on students first for a long number of years.

“He will quite simply be a superb headteacher.”