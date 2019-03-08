Advanced search

New headteacher for Worle school

PUBLISHED: 11:39 04 April 2019

Angelos Markoutsas will be the new headteacher of Priory Community School. Picture: Shane Dean

Angelos Markoutsas will be the new headteacher of Priory Community School. Picture: Shane Dean

A Worle school has welcomed its new headteacher.

Angelos Markoutsas will be the new headteacher of Priory Community School. Picture: Shane Dean

Angelos Markoutsas has been acting headteacher of Priory Community School (PCSA) since December and will take on the leadership at the school where he started his career as a newly qualified teacher in 2007.

He has since impressed in a variety of teaching roles across PCSA and also Worle Community School as part of the Priory Learning Trust.

Angelos said: “I am so delighted to become the headteacher of the school where I started in 2007.

“These are very exciting times and I am dedicated to making this school even better in every way.”

Executive principal Neville Coles is delighted with the appointment.

He said: “Angelos is a first-class teacher with huge talent, dedication, integrity and high expectations.

“He has shown commitment to our focus on students first for a long number of years.

“He will quite simply be a superb headteacher.”

Most Read

Spa promised for popular seaside attraction

Westons Grand Pier wants to create a mud spa at the seaside attraction. Picture: Westons Grand pier

Readers have their say on controversial Article 50 petition

Readers had their say on a controversial online peititon to revoke Article 50 Picture; Press Association

Police appeal to find missing Weston-super-Mare woman

Sarah West was last seen in Rooksbridge yesterday (Tuesday). Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Missing teenager found

Missing 15-year-old Lacey Shutt is known to have links to Weston-super-Mare., Picture Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Weston man jailed for part played in knifepoint robbery

Ryan Bartley. Picture: Gloucester Constabulary

