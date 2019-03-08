New headteacher for Worle school
PUBLISHED: 11:39 04 April 2019
A Worle school has welcomed its new headteacher.
Angelos Markoutsas has been acting headteacher of Priory Community School (PCSA) since December and will take on the leadership at the school where he started his career as a newly qualified teacher in 2007.
He has since impressed in a variety of teaching roles across PCSA and also Worle Community School as part of the Priory Learning Trust.
Angelos said: “I am so delighted to become the headteacher of the school where I started in 2007.
“These are very exciting times and I am dedicated to making this school even better in every way.”
Executive principal Neville Coles is delighted with the appointment.
He said: “Angelos is a first-class teacher with huge talent, dedication, integrity and high expectations.
“He has shown commitment to our focus on students first for a long number of years.
“He will quite simply be a superb headteacher.”