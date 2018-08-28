Video

Choir place for Worle student

Arlie Hobden will sing in the National Youth Choir. Picture: Shane Dean Archant

A Worle student has gained a place in the prestigious National Youth Choir.

Year eight student at Worle Community School (WCSA), Arlie Hobden, has been offered a place on the choir, which hundreds of students from across the country audition for.

The choir consists of singers all the way from year five to year 10.

Arlie, age 12, has set up his own YouTube channel where he posts covers of the music he loves.

He also played the role of Dodger in the WCSA play of Oliver!

He has many family inspirations, including his parents.

Principal Jacqui Scott said: “Arlie is a fantastic performer and this is thoroughly deserved.

“We offer a wide variety of extra curricular activities, including performing arts, which Arlie and many other students love taking part in.”

Arlie added: “I love to make people happy and it’s nice that people love my voice.”