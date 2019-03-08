Advanced search

Worle student excels in maths challenge

PUBLISHED: 10:58 29 March 2019

Tom Garlick excelled in the maths challenge. Picture: Shane Dean

Tom Garlick excelled in the maths challenge. Picture: Shane Dean

Archant

A Worle Community School student has stunned teachers with his memory skills.

Year 11 student Tom Garlick recited more than 400 digits of Pi, after the school challenged students to recall as many as possible.

He first took up the challenge after being told by a fellow pupil he ‘was not smart enough to do it’.

Tom can complete a Rubik’s cube in three minutes and has his sights on studying at Oxford or Cambridge University to become a physicist.

He has an arachnoid cyst on the right side of his brain, meaning he must inject himself with a daily growth hormone.

Tom said: “It started by just wanted to prove a point to my friend and it has developed since there. I would like to get more than 1,000 digits by the end of next year.”

Headteacher Jacqui Scott said: “This is a sensational achievement and Tom has a great future ahead of him.”

Most Read

Weston-super-Mare woman sentenced for hate crime at Wetherspoons’ pub

The Dragon Inn, Weston. Picture: David Kenneford

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Trading ‘heroes’ help DIY SOS: The Big Build give Weston-super-Mare family new home

The DIY SOS team, volunteer trades and the family at the DIY SOS big reveal. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

WESTON SUPER HALF PHOTOS: More than 1,500 tackle run in the sun along seafront

The start of Weston super Half marathon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Knife surrender bin broken into in Weston town centre

The knife bin was broken into just days after being installed.

