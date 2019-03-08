Worle student excels in maths challenge

Tom Garlick excelled in the maths challenge. Picture: Shane Dean Archant

A Worle Community School student has stunned teachers with his memory skills.

Year 11 student Tom Garlick recited more than 400 digits of Pi, after the school challenged students to recall as many as possible.

He first took up the challenge after being told by a fellow pupil he ‘was not smart enough to do it’.

Tom can complete a Rubik’s cube in three minutes and has his sights on studying at Oxford or Cambridge University to become a physicist.

He has an arachnoid cyst on the right side of his brain, meaning he must inject himself with a daily growth hormone.

Tom said: “It started by just wanted to prove a point to my friend and it has developed since there. I would like to get more than 1,000 digits by the end of next year.”

Headteacher Jacqui Scott said: “This is a sensational achievement and Tom has a great future ahead of him.”