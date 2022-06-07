Worle student wins award for helping tsunami survivors

An 11-year-old student at Worle School Academy has won an award for her work with a charity which helps survivors of natural disasters across the world.

Tilly has been hard at work supporting the charity Water Survival Box that provides aid to victims of tsunamis through survival boxes and includes toiletries, tools, kitchen utensils and home comforts.

She picked-up the award after helping her class to organise a cake sale and even donated their own Christmas money from family to fundraise for the charity.

Tilly’s tutor, Jess Matthews, said: "Tilly is such a hardworking, kind and caring individual.

"She wanted to help this charity in any way she could so she gave her own Christmas money to help - what an amazing selfless thing to do."

The charity helps provides clean drinking water to victims which is essential to protect against water-borne disease.

The first consignment of 60 water survival boxes was sent to the Philippines following a devastating typhoon. Since then aid has been sent to many countries in Asia, Africa and the Caribbean.