Medal wins for Worle student

PUBLISHED: 11:00 26 January 2019

Stephanie Brooks (left) won a silver medal. Picture: Shane Dean

An aspiring professional athlete has achieved podium finishes in an athletics event.

Priory Community School (PCSA) student Stephanie Brooks won a silver in the U17 Women’s (U17W) Indoors South West and Wales 800 metre event last month.

She became an U17W from October last year and since then has also been a silver medallist in the indoors triple jump, gold medallist for the 200 metres, finishing fourth overall in the competition.

PCSA’s head of PE, Tina Delaney, said: “Stephanie is an exceptional athlete and works extremely hard within this field, she has a passion for sport and obviously athletics in particular.

“She is well driven and I have no doubt she will succeed within this sport as she is not shy to work hard and loves to learn and improve.

“She has the backing of her family to help her get to the higher standard possible.

“Who knows, we may see her on television in the future?”

