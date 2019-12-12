Worle pupils become world champions

Left to right, Ebony, Lauren, Sienna, and Ruby. Picture: Shane Dean Archant

Four pupils of Worle Community School Academy (WCSA) are celebrating their successes in the nationals and world championships in a gymnastic sport.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ruby Lightfoot, Sienna Pitts, Ebony Taiwo and Lauren Baird all take part in baton twirling.

The group currently competes with several different clubs including Pom Pom Corp and Parade Corp.

One of the students, Sienna, recently competed in X Strut, which is an international competition for the best of the best in the sport.

Worle Community School Academy Principal Jacqui Scott said: "We are absolutely delighted by the girls' success.

"They have done exceptionally well.

"We encourage all our students to participate in sport and follow their dreams."

The academy is part of the Priory Learning Trust.