Worle students compete in MasterChef-style cooking competition

Lorenzo Baranello and Ashdon Bailey. Picture: Shane Dean Archant

Students from Worle Community School Academy showed off their culinary skills in a tough cookery competition similar to the BBC's MasterChef TV series.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two pupils took part in the Future Chef regional finals, which were held in Taunton.

Lorenzo Baranello, aged 14, and Ashdon Bailey, aged 12, had to cook their own two-course meal consisting of a hot main choice and a hot or cold dessert for two people on a budget of £7.

Lorenzo produced a mouth-watering fish main course which included his Italian mother's recipe for homemade pasta.

Principal Jacqui Scott said: "We promote the very best in effort and resilience in all our students and Lorenzo and Ashdon demonstrated those skills so well in this competition.

"This is very much about teaching life skills, building confidence and promoting healthy eating.

"Well done Lorenzo and Ashdon."